Richland County, SC (WLTX) -- A Richland County night club is closing down for good.

July 25, Sheriff Leon Lott locked the doors to Club Laroice following a long history of crime and violence.

Since July 2018, deputies say they were called to the business off Hard Scrabble Road 39 times, mostly for shootings, robberies and fights.

The sheriff decided to shut the club down for being a public nuisance.

In a special called revocation hearing on August 1,by Richland County Council, Major Harry Polis of the Richland County Sheriff's Department announced the club's fate.

"Laroice, as an LLC, has been dissolved and is going to close permanently," said Polis to council members.

Attorneys for the owners of the club agreed Laroice will hand over its Richland County Business License, their on-premise beer, wine and liquor licenses and close up shop.

J. Taylor Bell, attorney for the owners of Laroice, told county council the agreement will be put in writing to seal the deal.

"It was an amicable resolution," said Polis. "It's an extreme measure and it's an extreme remedy to take someone's business and basically make it to where they can't operate, so that's obviously the last resort."

On July 30, owners of Mi Casita Sports Bar and Lounge off Decker Boulevard also agreed to shut down.

Law enforcement said Mi Casita proved to be another public nuisance, with more than 50 calls of complaints for shootings, fights, alcohol violations and even murder.

"The sheriff does not want to impede anybody's ability to run a business," said Polis. "Business is good for the county. Business is good for the citizens. We certainly support people's ability to come into Richland County and operate businesses lawfully."

After the agreement is put in writing and the sheriff and county administrators give it the OK, padlocks will come off the doors of Club Laroice and the property will be turned over to its owners.