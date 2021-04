According to the report, Sergeant Michael Mazerolle was rushed to the hospital after a single car collision Thursday morning near Koon Rd. in Irmo.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Richland County Deputy remains in serious condition after a car collision set him to the hospital, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

According to the report, Sergeant Michael Mazerolle was rushed to the hospital after a single car collision Thursday morning near Koon Road in Irmo.

According to RCSD, Sergeant Mazerolle has served the department for 20 years.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.