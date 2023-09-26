Richland County hires first compliance director for Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

The announcement comes in response to ongoing efforts to address security concerns and operational issues at the detention center.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Council has hired its first compliance director for the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

James Lipscomb brings over 25 years of experience to his new role, which aims to establish a checks and balances system ensuring that the detention center operates in accordance with state standards.

Lipscomb's hiring comes in response to ongoing efforts to address security concerns and operational issues at the detention center.

During a Richland County Detention Center ad hoc committee meeting on Tuesday, County Administrator Leonardo Brown emphasized the importance of the compliance director's role in ensuring transparency and accountability within the facility.

Brown said the compliance director position will report directly to him.

“Not that we don’t have faith in the other people in that facility, but we wanted to show that there is a distinct line of concern and address it by saying we value compliance, and we’re going to hire someone who focuses on compliance and put them in a position of authority so that it's clear that there's no barrier to knowing what needs to be done in the facility,” Brown said.

Brown also highlighted various ongoing projects aimed at improving the detention center's conditions. These projects include painting, plumbing, lighting upgrades, yard work, and various other renovations. Additionally, new locks are currently being installed, starting with the jail's special housing unit.

The State Department of Corrections had previously conducted an audit at the end of July, citing security concerns that needed immediate attention. County officials were given until September 28 to submit a comprehensive plan outlining how they intend to address these issues.

Brown noted that the county is actively complying with the deadline, underscoring that it is not a legal requirement but a demonstration of their commitment to rectify the situation.

The County Council is expected to approve a $25 million borrowing measure, in addition to previously allocated county funds. This move underscores the county's commitment to ensuring the safety and security of both detainees and staff.

The committee also discussed mental health concerns and allegations made in local media about the jail.

County Attorney Patrick Wright said that people are staying at the jail for up to five years because of the court system and other factors.