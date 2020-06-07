Richland County pools to reopen Wednesday

This does not include any facility operated by the City of Columbia.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County pools will be reopening this week but people who go to them are being asked to take several safety precautions.

The pools open on Wednesday, July 8. People will need to register online ahead of time at www.richlandrec.com to reserve one-hour time periods of pool use. Only 50 people are allowed to be at the pool at any one time.

The following pools will be open:

Eastover Park Pool - 1031 Main Street, Eastover

St. Andrews Park Pool - 920 Beatty Road, Columbia

Trenholm Pool - 3900 Covenant Road, Columbia

Hopkins Park Pool is still closed. No City of Columbia pools are open.

Here are the safety requirements that will be asked of guests and that the recreation commission will be doing:

1. Participants will need to bring their own chairs along with life jackets. Pool chairs and life jackets will not be provided by RCRC.

2. Participants will need to socially distance at least 6 feet apart.

3. If you are feeling unwell, please do not come into the pool facility. If participants are not socially distancing, they may be asked to leave the pool facilities for not following facility rules.

4. When on the pool deck and in the locker rooms, participants are encouraged to use a mask. Masks will not be allowed when participants are in the water as it is a safety issue if a lifeguard must perform CPR. 5. RCRC pool staff will be cleaning the locker room areas regularly. Open

Open Swim hours of operation will be Wednesday thru Friday from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.