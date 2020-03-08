Missing Columbia teen found safe in Alabama

Jayden Miller was last seen at his home August 1 around 1:00am.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies have located a missing 16-year-old safe in Alabama.

According to deputies, Jayden Miller was located on July 5 a few states away.

The 16-year-old has a medical condition that could threaten his life.

He had last been seen at his home in Richland County on August 1 around 1:00 am.

Miller is described is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weights 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red durag, a black hoodie, blue jeans and black slides with red Nike logo.