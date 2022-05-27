Richland County has plans to increase tourism in Lower Richland. Here's what it includes

The plan targets places like the Wateree River and Congaree National Park and recommends adding lodging, dining, trails and camping.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After sitting dormant for four years, the Richland County Conservation Commission's Lower Richland Tourism Plan is being discussed by county council members.

The plan targets places like the Wateree River and Congaree National Park, which according to the RCCC, attracted nearly 160,000 visitors in 2019, resulting in a $10 million boost to the economy.

“Very few of those dollars were being spent in the lower Richland area," said Richland county Conservation Commission Chair John Grego. "If that money is being spent near lower Richland to visit sites in lower Richland, you'd like that money to stay in lower Richland.”

The plan recommends adding lodging, dining, and camping near the national park and increasing access to trails, parks, and waterways.

“All the ideas we have for Mill Creek for instance, we picture there being some access to the Congaree River, but we'd also like to have some platform camping. We'd like to have cabins out there, possibly RVs," said Grego.

In addition to economic growth, the plan focuses on bringing tourists to Lower Richland's historic monuments including Kensington Manor and the Harriet Barber house.

"Even though we're unincorporated and undeveloped, this gives us an opportunity to move forward, like I said, with just that smart development," said Richland County council member Cheryl English. "Making sure that we don't disturb those natural resources, and that they're there for everyone to enjoy."

English tells News 19 the plan, if adopted would take up to 20 years to be completed.

"The vision is not overnight, not coming through and disturbing everything," said English.

Robert Reese is a long time Lower Richland Resident and a stark advocate for the plan.

"We get a chance to build an economy around the thing that we love the most, the natural environment of our neighborhoods," said Reese. "And so that's why it's so incredibly important. And that's why I'm so head strong about getting people to know a lot more about it."