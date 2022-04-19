Richland One bringing metal detectors to some schools

A letter was sent to Richland One parents, announcing metal detectors will be coming to some schools after spring break.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Monday, Richland County School District One sent parents a letter, announcing metal detectors will be coming to some schools after spring break, and throughout the rest of the school year.

"I think it’s sad that we need this but in this day and age, it’s necessary," said Tracy Wales, Richland One Parent. "Violence seems to be everywhere these days, especially in schools and especially after what we saw this past weekend in Columbia and around the country. It’s just a sign of the times."

Superintendent, Dr. Craig Witherspoon told News 19, the pilot program is a way to be proactive and prevent any future incidents on campus.

"The units that we have right now, they will be moved around," Dr. Witherspoon said. "It’s not like we have X number of schools determined, or at this point. It is we assess it, we try it in a variety of school settings to see how it would work."

No new scanners are being purchased. Dr. Witherspoon said the district will be using the same metal detectors they have for sporting events.

He adds, the plans for this addition was discussed for months by district leaders and law enforcement.

"We continue to assess and get those numbers, but no particular increase that prompted this," Dr. Witherspoon said.

The letter sent to parents said:

"Dear Richland One Families,

We hope all of our students have had a wonderful Spring Break. We look forward to welcoming them back to school tomorrow morning.

In previous correspondence, I noted that we were reviewing our security plans and procedures, particularly in light of some incidents that have occurred on our campuses this year. As such, we will be piloting the use of metal detectors at various middle schools and high schools across the district between now and the end of the school year. Those activities will begin tomorrow.

Our priority continues to be protecting the safety of our students and staff. We will continue to review the safety and security protocols we have in place and make changes where and if needed.

Thank you for your support and cooperation as we work together to ensure that we maintain a safe and secure learning environment at all of our schools.

Sincerely,

Craig Witherspoon, Ed.D. Superintendent"

The district hired a security director to work with law enforcement about any security issues.

Parent, Rita Wilson said this is about safety.

"I know some parents look at having the metal detectors as bad because then they’ll try to classify the school as being a bad school," Wilson said. "But metal detectors is not about bad schools, it’s about safety."

After the school year ends, district leaders will assess the program and decided to make them permeant.