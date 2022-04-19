Developers getting more say in Richland rezoning

County council voted to amend the new plan for rezoning that would allow developers to zone land the way they want.

Example video title will go here for this video

In a meeting on Tuesday, Richland County Council voted to amend the proposed rezoning code to allow developers to choose between the current county zoning or the newly proposed zoning map for their building purposes.

Residents that have been fighting the rezoning hosted a quiet protest before the meeting, to ask once again for the proposed zoning to be thrown out.

Samantha Diaz came out to the protest and like many others in Blythewood, moved out to the area for a quieter way of life.

"In 2018 I ended up getting really sick, I have an autoimmune disease that affects my nervous system and I was on all of these medications, I was basically restricted to the home," Diaz explained. "We decided to make a really drastic change to move from the city of Denver to Blythewood, with the intentions of making our own food. Now with this rezoning, it feels like a punch in the stomach."

After receiving a letter in the mail from Richland County telling her that her small family farm will be rezoned from rural to homestead, she says her entire way of life will soon have to change.

"The designation of livestock is going to be downgraded to pets. That means that once the livestock that I have on my property has been used to feed my family, I can't replace them. I have 3 years left of meat to feed my family and then it's back to the grocery store," Diaz said.

Richland County has been working on the new rezoning map since November, which would shift many rural properties to multiple-family houses like duplexes or apartments.

At the county council meeting, council members voted to pass an amendment to the zoning code that would allow developers to choose whatever map they want for their building purposes.

After the amendment passed, things started heating up when residents were told they were not allowed to make public comments on the issue.

"There was previously a public hearing scheduled for this issue so per county rule we would not allow public comment where a public hearing was already held," said vice-chair, Jesica Mackey.

People who came to speak started leaving in large numbers, feeling that their voices were never heard.

"I left work early, I took vacation so I could come here and speak. We've got 1,300 almost 1.400 signatures that I wanted to present to them and let them know how many citizens we have met and personally talked to. Then they're not even going to let us speak!" said outraged resident, Pam Selkinghaus

The county council will need to take three more votes and hold 1 more public hearing on the new amendment before it fully passes and can go into effect.