No membership needed: How to shop Sam's Club & Costco

If you're not ready to commit to a yearly membership fee, here's a way to see if the warehouse store is right for you.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Costco and Sam's Club. The warehouse stores allow you to buy in bulk and save money. Often their gas is cheaper too. Both require memberships to get all the savings, but there are ways around this if you're not ready to commit to a yearly charge.

BUY ITEMS WITHOUT A MEMBERSHIP...ONLINE!

Both Costco and Sam's Club allow non-members to buy items online. Just know that not all items may be available to non-members like big-ticket items or fresh grocery items.



And it comes with a cost: 5% is added for non-Costco members, and 10% is added for non-Sam’s Club members.

You can get both Costco and Sam's Club fresh grocery items and other warehouse items without a membership if you buy through Instacart. You'll pay higher prices than if you were shopping inside the store and you'll pay Instacart delivery fees and tips.

ANYONE CAN USE THE PHARMACY

Both Costco and Sam's Club allow anyone, member or not, to use their pharmacy. There are no catches here. You should always include both on your drug price comparisons.



SHOP INSIDE COSTCO WITHOUT A MEMBERSHIP

Here's a way for you to shop inside Costco without being a member: The Shop Card. It’s a gift card and only a member can buy it for you, but you can use it and shop on your own.

Maybe you DO want a membership to Costco or Sam's Club!

Costco: Executive Membership: $120.00 Annual membership fee ($60 membership fee, plus $60 upgrade fee)* Includes a free Household Card Valid at all Costco locations worldwide Annual 2% Reward on qualified purchases.