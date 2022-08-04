Scholarship honoring Sanaa Amenhotep awarded to Richland Northeast students

Students from Richland Northeast High were awarded the Cakie Scholarship, honoring Sanaa Amenhotep.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Three Richland Northeast High School students received scholarships in honor of their classmate, Sanaa Amenhotep, who was murdered last year.

The scholarship was awarded by a group of Midlands parents who formed the organization Mothers of Slain Teens (MOST). The purpose for their group is to use the tragedies they have experienced for a greater purpose.

"Tonight is not about this tragedy or myself, but about 3 amazing young people, who broke off inside of me and filled a little bit of the void that I've been missing, so I'm grateful," said Sanaa Amenhotep's mother, Saleemah Graham-Flemming.

After Graham-Flemming's daughter, Sanaa was murdered in Columbia last year, she decided to take her pain and use it to help her community.

"When you don't get an opportunity to do those things that you so desired to do for your own child, do you sit there and wallow in your own pain or do you pay it forward?" Flemming asked.

Flemming started the MOST organization last year, to give parents like her a place to support one another, and reach out to teens in the community.

Kirion McNair is one of the scholarship recipients this year, and was a best friend of Sanaa. McNair says he plans to use his time in college and his future career to honor the life of his friend.

"Her death really shook me, and awakened me. Working in the funeral business has already showing me that people my age are dying and I have to have fun with life but make sure you do it carefully," McNair said.

Hey Family!!! Next Friday, I will honored at the Cakie Scholarship Banquet as a Recipient! Buy your tickets to help me... Posted by Kirion McNair on Monday, March 28, 2022

The Richland County Sheriff's Office, Youth Outreach Division came to the scholarship banquet to show their support, and says they hope this program can encourage other teens in the community to make good choices.

"It's okay to do the right thing and not follow people who are going down the wrong path," said Officer Cypheus Bunton.

Each scholarship recipient got enough funding to pay for one year at a trade or technical school.

The scholarship will be available to teens 16 to 19 years next year as well.