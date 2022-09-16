Santee Indian Tribe returns with 9th annual Pow Wow

The Santee Indian Tribe's Pow Wow is a celebration with dancers that each tell a different story through movement. Different tribes visit throughout the state.

HOLLY HILL, S.C. — The Santee Indian Tribe is having its first pow wow in three years this Saturday. The pow wow is a 10 year tradition started by former chief Randy Crummie, who died of COVID last spring.

“It’s like a family reunion. That’s what a pow wow is, it’s like a big family reunion," said tribe secretary Dana Weatherford.

81-year-old Deseree Platt is an elder in the tribe.

“Our chief that passed, he was a real, real good chief and he taught us to hold up our country. We are Indians and hold our sign up and that’s what we’re supposed to, and work through it, and pull together," said Platt.

They say COVID-19 devastated their tribe, claiming the life of former chief Crummie, along with the lives of other tribal members.

“It hit this community really hard so we’re rebuilding it," Weatherford said. "So this is a time of rebuilding and regeneration for our tribe."

Weatherford says the pow wow is a celebration with dancers that each tell a different story through movement. Different tribes visit throughout the state.

“We’re living history is what we are. You know it’s not just something you read in the books. What you see here is living history," said Weatherford.

There is also food and vendors that sell items like jewelry and other arts and crafts.

“Have other tribes come in that we can learn from them and they can learn from us. We can sort of like teach one another," said Platt.

This is the first pow wow since the late Chief Crummie's passing and the tribe plans to honor his memory.

“I know he wanted us to keep going. I don’t know whether we can do what he done, but we can give it a mighty good try," said vice chief Willie Muckelvaney.