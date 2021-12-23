'It is terrible': Columbia postal workers feeling pressure of last-minute shipments before Christmas

Post office customers in Columbia say they are racing against the clock to mail out their presents in time for Christmas Day.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Christmas is Saturday and postal workers are feeling the pressure.

Customers say they are racing against the clock to mail out their presents in time for Christmas Day.

“Christmas holiday. It is terrible. Oh my God, it’s busy, it’s been hectic all week," said USPS post office employee Tiffany Anderson.

“I do have very positive hopes that it should arrive between Christmas and New Year’s and if that don’t happen, I guess I’m gonna probably have to have better hope next year," said one customer.

Postal workers say the lines have been long all week and even some customers have been stressed out.

“Dealing with the customers, with the price, and then when they trying to get there on time, it’s terrible, it’s hectic. So the experience has been different this year than last year," said Anderson.

Another customer says she has been understanding of the post office employees.

“I always try to have a lot of patience with the post office. I feel like they don’t get that same in return a lot of times," she said.

UPS says it has been staying one step ahead of the hustle and bustle of holiday shipments.