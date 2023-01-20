SC State University asking state legislators to fund a $209 million budget request for five major capital projects

The largest sum of money, $54.7 million is being requested for the reconstruction of Turner Hall.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — South Carolina State University is requesting $209 million in state funding for the 2023-24 fiscal year to go toward five major capital projects to replace outdated facilities.

It's one of the oldest buildings on campus with wings up to 95 years old. SCSU president Alex Conyers says this has created infrastructure and air quality issues, which is affecting the university's recruitment and retention.

“I often say that students can survive four years in these buildings but we have faculty and staff who have been in these buildings for 17 years, 20 years, some longer, dealing with these conditions," said Conyers.

According to Conyers, it's been 30 years since the university received a full state appropriation for a new academic facility.

The university also wants to use the funding to bring the facilities up to par with the American Disability Act requirements by installing elevators.

“For students, if you have an injured leg or another problem that limits your mobility, getting up the steps in the Miller F Whittaker library is an issue. They’re just not conducive for people with disabilities," said director of university relations Sam Watson.

Other projects include $40 million to replace Staley Hall with a Health and Wellness Facility, $30.3 million for a new library, and $45 million to replace the Smith Hammond Middleton Memorial Center with a convocation center of a large capacity.

In response to the historic underfunding of HBCU's across the country, Conyers says the vision is to modernize the campus to make it more competitive with other colleges.

“We know at this very time in history if South Carolina State University ever has a chance to get close to where we need to be, it’s now with this historic amount of funding available to be allocated throughout the state," said Conyers.