SC State University to begin renovations on student center

Renovations will begin spring 2023 and are expected to be complete by January 2024.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — South Carolina State University has secured $20 million in state funding to expand its 68-year-old student center.

“The need and renovation of the expansion at our current student center is a huge win for our students," said university president Alex Conyers.

President Conyers says an additional $4.4 million will go toward renovations. As it stands now, facilities management explains, many aspects of the building like its floors and doors remain outdated.

“The building behind us has great bones, great building. It’s served this campus well for 68 years so we wanted to go in and give her the renovations she needs to keep serving the students," said associate vice president of facilities Ken Davis.

The Kirkland W. Green Student Life Center's expansion will add a 30,000 square foot two-story structure that will allow space for more study areas and new technology. It will also include a new cafeteria.

Among the facility's restorations include its barbershop and historic bowling alley, which was built on the campus after the 1968 Orangeburg massacre for black people in the community.

“Bowling was a very popular sport during that time, so the university built a bowling center on the campus," said Conyers.

The Green Center's administrative offices will be relocated to neighboring Miller Hall, a former residence hall that will also be renovated.

"This new student center, this renovation of the current student center, will maximize the student experience on South Carolina State's campus," said Conyers.