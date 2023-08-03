SCDMV giving people until Friday to get help with some license issues

It runs until Friday and gives those with driver's license and permit suspensions a reduced wait time penalty.

Example video title will go here for this video

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — There are two days left in the South Carolina DMV's Driver Amnesty Week. Drivers who lost their driving privileges due to a suspension are eligible to reduce or clear their waiting time on said suspension.

We all know going to the DMV can be a hassle, but this week if you have a driver's license or permit suspension, waiting in line will certainly be worth it.

"A person could have a driving under suspension, what we call a dus, for a non-alcohol related infraction, so they can come in and say they're suspended until July. If they come in during this week, that suspension could be ended on the day they come in, but they'll still have to pay the reinstatement fee and also file the certificate of SR22 insurance and any other reinstatement requirements, which could include taking the exams over the knowledge and the driving test," said Shirley Rivers, director of driver services.

You qualify if you have a driver's permit suspension, if you're a suspended driver with an uninsured car, or if you are a non-alcohol related suspended driver, like with an unpaid traffic ticket.

"These programs, legislators passed this law that would help the customer, help that violator be able to get back on the road so they can be productive and support themselves and their families," Rivers said.

Rivers, the DMV director of driver services tells News 19 foot traffic for Amnesty Week went way up after they started mailing out reminders last year to over 4,000 people.

The DMV explains they had 186 people show up last year for Amnesty Week, compared to 40 people in 2021.