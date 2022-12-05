Why is the DMV office in Orangeburg closed? Here's the answer

People who need to visit the DMV there are encouraged to go to the agency's offices in Bamberg, St. Matthews, or St. George.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The local DMV office in Orangeburg County is closed until further notice due to staffing shortages.

The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles says the location on Charleston Highway isn't open to the public. People who need to visit the DMV there are encouraged to go to the agency's offices in Bamberg, St. Matthews, or St. George.

This is the second location in the Midlands to close due to staffing. Last week, the Irmo-Ballentine branch had to close because of a lack of employees.

The agency told News19 at that time that a branch closing was an extremely rare event.

When the Irmo location closed, the agency had it back open after several days.

