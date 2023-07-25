SCDOT to discuss Forest Acres road projects

Trenholm Road, Willingham Drive, and Percival Road are listed on SCDOT's project map for potholes and cracks.

FOREST ACRES, S.C. — The City of Forest Acres will discuss current road projects underway during its regular city council meeting on Tuesday, July 25.

State Representative Heather Bauer and leaders with the SC Department of Transportation (SCDOT) are scheduled to be on hand to provide an update and to hear residents' concerns about roads in the area.

This past legislative session, Bauer said one of her top goals was the Richland Mall Revitalization Project in Forest Acres. Now that that project is underway, she’s expanding her focus to roads in the area.

“I would say over a dozen in Forest Acres proper will be at least rehabbed or resurfaced, and then there are several bridges throughout the city that are going to be looked at as well," Bauer said.

Trenholm Road, Willingham Drive, and Percival Road are listed on SCDOT's project map for potholes and cracks in the road.

While resurfacing those roads is in motion and expected to be completed within the next year, Bauer is looking to hear from residents about the other problem areas.

Grace Hubbard grew up in Forest Acres and said she’d like to see some traffic solutions.

“I know there’s been talks of some roundabouts and I would like to see those, I think it would help the traffic a lot, especially on Forest Drive," Hubbard said.

Jennifer Feinberg said she comes to Forest Acres to shop but has noticed some congestion as well.

“Widen and fix the potholes, otherwise things seem to be working smooth," Feinberg said. "The more people shop over here, they’re going to have to improve it."

Bauer said this is where SCDOT will come in at the meeting. The representative from the department could bring potential solutions for roads and pedestrian walkways.

“I know that speaking with city council, they want Forest Acres to be more walkable and safe," Bauer said.

Bauer said in addition to listening to concerns, her job is getting the money to make these solutions a reality.

The meeting will also include a public hearing over the proposed zoning changes for Forest Lake Place leading into Gills Creek Memorial Park.