Missing South Carolina 13-year-old believed to have run away

Police say 13-year-old Laylonie Pruitt may be accompanying a young Black male who drives a white sedan with tinted windows.

AIKEN, S.C. — The Aiken Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help to find a missing 13-year-old girl who is believed to have run away.

Laylonie Pruitt is described as a light skinned Black female with brown eyes and brown hair, who stands approximately 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds.

Police say Pruitt ran away from a family member's home while in Department of Social Services custody on October 9, 2020.

Investigators believe that Pruitt may be accompanying a young Black male who drives a white sedan with tinted windows.

If you see Pruitt or have any information as to her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Aiken Department of Public Safety at 803-642-7620 or Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: