LIVE: Senator Tim Scott to keynote annual Columbia Urban League event tonight

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Urban League will hold its 54th Equal Opportunity Day Dinner on Thursday, November 4, 2021.

U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-Charleston) will be the keynote speaker. Scott is the only African American Republican U.S. Senator and one of only three African American Senators.

This year's theme is "Common Ground: A Pathway to Equity, Equality, and Inclusion."

"With all the divisiveness that is so prevalent in today's society, we need to take a breather and find common ground to address these challenges and opportunities," said James T. McLawhorn, Jr., president and CEO of the Columbia Urban League. "Senator Scott's leadership on the George Floyd policing bill represents a significant effort to find common ground in the social justice movement as this country faces a racial reckoning."

Senator Scott will address questions at this event. Senator Scott's session with the media will be in front of the live dinner audience.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Pastides Alumni Center at the University of South Carolina. Due to COVID protocol, seating will be limited.

Live streaming of the event will begin at 7:00 p.m. It will be live-streamed on the League's website at culsc.org, Facebook page, and YouTube channel.