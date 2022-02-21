Shaw airman dies during mission in Africa

The U.S. Department of Defense announced Monday the death of Staff Sergeant Dennis F. Melton.

SUMTER, S.C. — A Shaw Air Force Base airman has died following an incident at an airbase in Africa.

The U.S. Department of Defense announced Monday the death of Staff Sergeant Dennis F. Melton, 27, of Waverly, Tennessee. He died February 18 in a non-combat related incident at the Nigerien Air Base 101 in Niamey, Niger, according to the military. The incident is under investigation.

Melton was deployed with the 768th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron.

He was assigned to the 20th Security Forces Squadron, Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina.