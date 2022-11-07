Authorities: Avoid Shop Road area after crash involving Cayce Police

Richland County Sheriff's Department said they were assisting with the chase.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities are investigating after a crash on Shop Road in Columbia involving Cayce Police.

According to Ashley Hunter with the Cayce Police Department earlier Monday afternoon, a suspect wanted on multiple warrants in multiple jurisdictions for larceny, burglary, breach of trust was seen driving on Charleston Highway in Cayce.

Additional felony charges are forthcoming.

Sunday night the suspect entered the parking lot of a Cayce business according to law enforcement officials and proceeded to steal items out of multiple vehicles.

Cayce officers identified the vehicle from last night and attempted to do a traffic stop today on that vehicle but the suspect took off.

The suspect fled at high rates of speed while being chased by Cayce officers.

Just before 5:00 PM, the suspect ran a red light at the corner of Pineview Road and Shop Road, hitting another vehicle and injuring the driver.

Police ask that you continue to avoid the area of Shop Road and Pineview Road in Richland County and find an alternate route to travel.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department was assisting in the chase.

According to the spokesperson the person in the other car was injured.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is working the scene.