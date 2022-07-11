One person shot on Colonial Drive in Columbia, police investigating

Incident occurred Sunday afternoon in 4400 block of Colonial Drive in north Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are investigating a shooting incident that left one person seriously injured Sunday afternoon.

The shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m. July 10 in the 4400 block of Colonial Drive, near Columbia College in north Columbia.

Investigators had to close the roadway for several hours in order to process the scene but Colonial Drive was re-opened for traffic early Monday morning.

Responding to a call, police say they found a man with "significant injury" to the upper body. The man was transported to a local hospital.