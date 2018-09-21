Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Four suspects are wanted in brazen early morning robbery at a Richland County gas station.

The Richland County Sheriff's department says that a little after 12 a.m. on Friday, the Exxon gas station on Blythewood Road was robbed by four armed individuals whose faces were covered by bandanas.

One of the robbers fired shots into the ceiling during the robbery. Two customers who were in the store were also robbed. No one was injured.

The robbers got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

If you know anything about this incident you are encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.

Richland County Sheriff's Department

