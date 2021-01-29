Ft. Jackson soldier shot before basic training exercise

The base said the recruit was taken to the hospital for treatment.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fort Jackson says an active duty basic combat training trainee was shot just before a basic training exercise was set to begin, sustaining was the base calls a "serious" injury.

The incident happened Friday on the base. The soldier was evacuated by Emergency Medical Service personnel.

Base officials say the trainee's unit was preparing for training when the incident occurred. They did not provide more details on the sequence of events leading up to the wounding.

An investigating into the incident is underway, however.

The base did not give details on the severity of the soldier's injuries. They said they will wait 24 hours after next-of-kin notification is complete before releasing additional information.

The based said other trainees on Fort Jackson will be able to call their families to let them know they are okay over the next 24 hours.

The base said the unit is conducting a pause in training while leaders provide resiliency teams, chaplains, and behavioral health specialist to "assist cadre and fellow trainees as they address, cope and manage the effects that follow a traumatic experience."

"It is dreadfully unfortunate to apprise the community about a very serious injury to one of our trainees in basic combat training today," said Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr. "Very grateful for the critical care and services provided by EMS and medical professionals today, as we continue to provide support to the trainee's family and teammates."