South Carolina Senate to consider bail reform

According to the State Senate sub-committee considering them, the bills could reduce crime in South Carolina.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina legislators say bond reform is top of mind as a State Senate sub-committee considers two bills related to changes in how bail bonds are handled for accused criminals.

On Tuesday, the senate judiciary subcommittee met to discuss new laws to combat repeat offenders in the state. One of the bills in consideration would require courts to consider prior convictions when setting bonds.

State Senator Brian Adams said this bill could reduce crime in South Carolina.

“It’s a revolving door and maybe slow some of that down," he said. "Especially those career criminals who keep getting out utilizing the bond system."

The bill would also require defendants with a criminal history to pay the bond in full. The second bill being discussed would only allow licensed bondsmen to oversee electronic monitoring. Currently, bail bondsmen, private companies hired by the county, or the county itself can monitor electronic tracking devices.

Bondsmen would also have to inform the local solicitor of bond violations within 48 hours.

“There are circumstances where the bondsman is notified in certain companies but there’s no law that I know of that the company has to notify the bondsman," said Ricky Hill, a member of the South Carolina Bail Agents Association.

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook also spoke at the hearing about local efforts in reducing crime.

"We're seeing, now, with what's often referred to as 'catch and release,'" Holbrook said. "We're negating the work and progress that has already occurred and I think we were very courageous in our police reform efforts, and I think we need to be equally courageous with our bond reform."