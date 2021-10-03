SC State to have in-person graduation for spring

Colleges and high schools are being to make plans for graduation ceremonies.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — South Carolina State University will have an in-person spring commencement for students this spring, ending a stoppage of the tradition caused by the pandemic.

The school announced Tuesday it will have its spring graduation on Friday, May 7, 2021 at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium.

The school hasn't said yet what capacity they'll allow inside the venue, or any other details on possible coronavirus restrictions. Those are expected later.

The school has had to cancel in-person graduations since the COVID-19 pandemic began last March. The school also canceled in person classes for an extended period of time.

However, in recent weeks as cases have dropped and the vaccine rollout continues, there's been a push statewide to return to more normal activities, including graduations. Winthrop University said last week it was bringing back an in-person ceremony which will be held in May. They will be requiring that everyone who attends wear a mask. People are also allowed only two tickets for guests.

News19 asked the University of South Carolina about its plans and a spokesperson for the school said it would be making some type of announcement Wednesday.

Some school districts in the state have also said they'll have in-person graduations, which some held last year, but others stayed away from.

It goes along with what other groups and organizations are doing. The Colonial Life Arena has several events planned beginning in late March, including concerts ranging from R&B all-stars to Jimmy Buffett. The Rosewood Crawfish Festival announced it will take place in May at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds in Columbia, and the Carolina Cup is set for Memorial Day weekend.

Most of those events have announced they will still be using some form of coronavirus safety protocols, whether it's limiting attendance or requiring masks.