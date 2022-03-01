Prayer vigil held at South Carolina State to honor two killed in car accident

Students and faculty held a prayer vigil and balloon release in memory of Zeleria Simpson and Shemyia Riley.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Students and faculty at South Carolina State University found healing through prayer Tuesday after losing two of their own to a car crash on Friday.

Zeleria Simpson was a recent graduate of the university and Shemyia Riley was a current student.

“I want to say you’ve heard so much about both of those young ladies tonight. Both of them taken so soon. Both of them inspiring to help others," said interim South Carolina State president Alex Conyers.

Jamie Rogers was Riley's advisor in the social work program at the university.

“I’m so thankful that she knew before she left this earth how much we valued her, how much we loved her," said Rogers.

Jordan Brown was in the honors college with Riley and says in their last conversation, she gave him advice to help him with a presentation.

"I never got to tell her thank you for helping me, thank you for the advice and how it went and it's something I regret," said Brown.

He says he remembers Riley for her outgoing personality.

“Just so vibrant, so bright, so determined, she was always with somebody and always making somebody smile," he said.

Ervin Monier was Simpson's basketball coach and says he plans to keep her memory alive on the court and among the team.

“She made mistakes but she battled through with a smile, with the next play so the idea is just to do that anyway in life but now they know someone who had that spirit," said Monier, "Just as I look at her picture and I see her smile and I see her style. We’re gonna remember that and we’re gonna stay with that.”