SC State student, graduate killed, 3 other students injured in Friday crash, university says

Authorities are still investigating the crash.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina State shared a heartbreaking update on Friday confirming the deaths of one student and a graduate in an early morning crash.

“Our hearts break for the families of the beautiful souls we’ve lost,” the university's interim president Alexander Conyers said in a statement. “There are no words that will dull the pain currently being experienced by their immediate families."

The university went on to identify the victims as recent graduate Zeleria Simpson of Charleston and student Shemyia T. Riley of Greenville.

The university's statement went on to say that Simpson was a standout guard for the Bulldogs women's basketball team before her graduation in May. She earned degrees in criminal justice and law enforcement administration.

Riley was a Junior who was majoring in social work and was also a Dr. Emily England Clyburn Honors College Scholar who had recently been named a 2022 Shining Star by the university foundation.

Three others students, Dasia Lucas, Chukeya Williams, and Fuquan Hills, were also injured and hospitalized.

The university described the crash as a two-car collision but didn't have any additional information, deferring to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.