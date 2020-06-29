SC Tax Free shopping weekend coming soon

With kids going or not going back to school, tax free deals are happening the weekend of August 7

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For many parents, this is the most magical time of the year.

Getting deals on new clothes and computers and other school supplies before sending everyone off to school .

This year is different, lots of virtual learning. Not so much sending kids to school as making room at home.

But with all the changes happening, don't worry the tax free shopping weekend is still the same. For 72-hours, Friday August 7 through Sunday, August 9 you can avoid paying the 6% sales tax for certain items. For a full list here.

This includes not only eligible items purchased in-store but also online.

"In these difficult times, Tax Free Weekend is a great way for South Carolina shoppers to save money, and even more, it's a time to support our South Carolina businesses," said SCDOR Director Hartley Powell. "Don't forget, online purchases of eligible items are tax-free too, so check out your favorite local retailer's website."

Tax-free items include computers, printers, school supplies, clothing and accessories, footwear, and certain bed and bath items. These tax-free items can be new or used and are eligible regardless of price.

Items that are not tax-free during the Sales Tax Holiday include digital cameras, smartphones, jewelry, cosmetics, eyewear, wallets, watches, furniture, rental clothing or footwear, and items for use in a trade or business.

Last year, South Carolina shoppers bought more than $21.7 million in tax-free items during the Sales Tax Holiday.

Tips for safe Sales Tax Holiday shopping:

Online purchases of eligible items are tax-free too. Find cybersecurity tips here.

Check with your local retailer for online shopping, delivery, or curbside pick-up options.

If you shop in-store, practice social distancing and other guidelines recommended by the CDC and SCDHEC to help protect yourself and others from COVID-19.