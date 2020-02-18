COLUMBIA, S.C. — One of Faye Swetlik's teachers wrote a post on her Facebook about the 6-year-old that has been shared thousands of times.

Morgan Sightler was one of Faye Swetlik's teachers before the 6-year-old went missing on February 10. According to her Facebook post, Sightler was able to teach the South Carolina girl for 7 months.

"These past four days have been an experience no parent, teacher or child should ever have to face. I can't help but think of all the wonderful memories we had together in these 7 short months," Sightler writes.

A memorial has started to grow in front of Springdale Elementary, where Swetlik was a first-grader. Classmates and their families left flowers and strangers stopped by from out of town to leave tokens of remembrance.

"I will miss your morning hugs, your bright eyed smile, you skipping down the hall ready for anything and everything, the excitement you had when I told you to kiss your brain, your curiosity, your kindness, your stories, but most of all...your ability to love unconditionally. " the post continues.

Sighter saw Swetlik on Monday, the day she disappeared. Swetlik was excited about a new purple dress she had gotten from Target that fit just right.

"I pray you are dancing, skipping, and loving on everybody in that purple, size 7/8 dress right now in Heaven," the post hopes.

The post ends with Sightler thanking the 6-year-old for, writing that they miss her, and it's okay to be sad, "Faye, you taught us more than we could ever teach you and we are so thankful for that. Rest In Peace sweet angel 💜💗"

Swetlik went missing on Monday, February 10 while she was playing in her front yard. her body was found in the woods near her home on Thursday, Febraury 13.

Cayce officials say Faye Swetlik's neighbor killed her by asphyxiation hours after abducting her, then took his own life nearly three days later.

