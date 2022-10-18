Beekeepers association gives the 'buzz' on bees at the SC State Fair

The association says it hopes people will walk away from their booth feeling a little smarter about bees, and do their part in helping to save them.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Beekeepers Association is giving people the 'buzz' on bees at the South Carolina State Fair.

Beekeeper Lizanne Melton says bees are an integral part of the ecosystem.

“Without bees, where would we be?" Melton asked.

According to Melton, her booth is one of the most visited at the fair. People swarm to see the bees on display and try to identify who the queen bee is. They also stop by to get a taste of the honey.

“They’re very important because they pollinate the fruits and vegetables. We wouldn’t have a third of the fruits and vegetables that we have without bees," said Melton.

Beekeepers says when it comes to honey, it's best to buy local. Local honey comes with local pollen and other vitamins that are good for your immune system.

“Bees and honey were not on my radar until I got with my mentor and started tasting the real thing so support bees by buying local and planting for the bees," said Melton.

Overall, they hope people will walk away from their booth feeling a little smarter about bees, and do their part in helping to save them.