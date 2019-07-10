COLUMBIA, S.C. — When you think of fair food you probably think of cotton candy, popcorn and french fries.

But ahead of Wednesday’s fair kickoff, the Home and Craft Department of the SC State Fair are sorting through hundreds of entries of baked, decorated, sweet and savory treats.

"It gives citizens of South Carolina an opportunity to express themselves creatively with the foods that they bake and prepare," says long time food judge Mae Wells, "I think that it’s a good opportunity for citizens in the state.”

There are a variety of entries, from croissants, to candies, to decorative cakes, to corn bread!

Susan Slack is another long time food judge as well as a food writer, teacher and baker among many other titles, “We have a list of criteria that we follow, but when you taste something and its extraordinary, we do follow the criteria- but you just almost know instantly something that’s going to be a winner… its going to be a blue ribbon. It clicks all the boxes, it has the right texture, it has the right appearance, its just almost perfect. Its really a cut above."

Foods from all over the state came in to the Moore Building this morning to be judged and by Wednesday they will be displayed with ribbons and all so make sure to swing by.

The fair begins this Wednesday, the 9th and continues to Sunday the 20th.