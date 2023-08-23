So much good food coming to South Carolina State Fair

From Mexican Street corn sundaes, to Wisconsin cheese curds, a donut dog and more!!!

With the heat, everyone has been asking when is fall going to be here. But honestly, looking at the South Carolina State Fair food lineup, you are going to really want to know.

According to a post on their website, fairgoers are in for a bit of a treat.

From Billy G's Carolina BBQ to introducing the "Donut Dog". Now the hamburger donut has been the staple for the last few years but this year " Introducing DeAnna’s Donut Dog, the mouthwatering sensation that includes a homemade long john donut and an all-beef hot dog, topped with bacon and donut glaze for an extraordinary flavor explosion. DeAnna’s Donut Dog proudly holds the prestigious title of “Best New Food” at the 2022 Florida State and Steele County Fairs. Its undeniable popularity makes it an absolute must-try at this year’s S.C. State Fair, " according to their site.

Fried salted caramel pretzel brownies and fried Twinkies on a stick to fried s'mores on a stick. I don't know about you but who doesn't love fried things on sticks. All these will be at the Deep-fried treats trailer.

Mexican street corn sundae described as, "Indulge in a mouthwatering delight of this signature creation made with fresh-cut fries layered with warm chile con queso cheese, sweet corn, Mexican spices, crumbled cheese, cilantro lime crema, crushed corn chips, and topped with your choice of Cajun shrimp or sirloin steak."

Wisconsin cheese curds, mango tea, watermelon Arnold Palmer, fresh sweet potatoes .

Rounding out the new menu is pumpkin spice funnel cake and for those very brave a dill pickle pizza, last year it was Spaghetti Eddie's best kept secret.