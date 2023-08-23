All Fatz restaurant locations permanently closed

All 18 locations in South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee have been permanently closed.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Many customers got a surprise Wednesday when they arrived at their favorite Fatz Southern Kitchen location for lunch. Turns out, it was a surprise for workers, too.

All 18 locations in South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee have been permanently closed, according to Charlotte Creel, who managed the Lexington, SC, restaurant.

We knew it was coming, we just didn't know when, on what day," Creel told News 19.