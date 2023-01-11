Bridging a generational gap with adult computer classes in Calhoun County

Students learned how to use different software like Microsoft Excel and Windows on their laptops and iPads.

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — The Calhoun County Library is working to bridge a general gap to computer literacy through adult computer classes in Calhoun County.

“I’ve been working since I was about 16 so you acquire a lot of different experiences but I’ve found that you have to keep up with the technology, you have to keep up with computer," said class participant Cleo Owens.

Owens has been taking adult computer classes at the Calhoun County library for six months. She says now that she's retired, she wants to refine the skills she used in the workforce.

Mary Dixon has been taking the classes since May after a 20 year hiatus from corporate America.

“I was a bit overwhelmed. I actually came to the library because I was pulling my hair out. I said, I need a book on excel," said Dixon.

She's learned how to use the computer to design posters and other graphics for work.

“I feel more confident in my job and I’m over 60 years old so technology goes so fast so it’s nice to feel confident and know someone’s there to support you,” said Dixon.