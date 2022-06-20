STEM Camp at Calhoun County Library to teach children the art and math behind local clay

The program is free and open to children ages 7 through 12.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Calhoun County Library is hosting a STEM camp to teach children the art and mathematics of using red clay.

“The air we breathe, the water we drink, the vegetation we see around us, all of that is important, and all of that adds to the betterment of our lives," said Dr. Lesa Rice-Jackson.

Rice-Jackson is conducting the camp from June 27 to July from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. The program is being supported with a grant from Save the Children to support early childhood literacy.

“It helps the students to dream, dream big and understand that whatever they want to become in life, they actually can do it," Rice-Jackson said.

At the end of the program, children will have the opportunity to display their work.

“They’ll be little scientists and engineers and mathematicians, and artists the whole entire week," she said.

Rice-Jackson will also be hosting a STEM and STEM Jr. class this Thursday to teach children how to do candy statistics. Students will learn how to collect and analyze data using candy.

This program will be from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday and is open to children ages 5 through 12.