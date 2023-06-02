'Blue Line Boutique' opening Friday to help domestic violence victims

The Boutique is owned by the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office and will help those who need clothes, hygiene items, and more.

Example video title will go here for this video

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A new resource for victims of domestic violence in Kershaw County will open on Friday, Feb. 10. It's a clothing boutique, located right behind the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office.

"It came together because we saw a need in a lot of the victims we were working with, particularly victims of intimate partner violence," said Christina Miller, a law enforcement clinician at the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office.

The shop will be called "Blue Line Boutique."

We first told you about the project a year ago. They were expecting to open it in March of last year, but that didn't happen.

"We began and we were hopeful that we could get things going but it was a process, a lot of elements to it," Miller said. "We were accepting donations, organizing ... The community was incredible in donating their labor and time and a lot of that was dependent on those resources coming in and getting those things done."

After going through different challenges that held the project up, it's grown into something larger

"In this journey, we've discovered the need for all resources, Miller said. "We hope to have hygiene products and clothing. We've taken in donations for cell phones, free minutes to utilize those for individuals that don't have phones as a way to contact others. So, we really hope to become a one-stop shop to grow."

The final touches of paint and sorting of donations will be completed this week before its grand opening on Friday.