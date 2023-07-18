Here's what you need to know about traffic construction around Chapin

CHAPIN, S.C. — There's a lot of construction activity when it comes to the roads to and from I-26 in Chapin this week.
The SC Department of Transportation (SCDOT) tells News 19 there are daytime and nighttime traffic detours for bridge demolition in this area of Chapin.
It's all a part of the ongoing Midlands Connection Project, a 16-mile stretch of interstate improvements between Exit 85 in Little Mountain and Exit 101 in Irmo.
SCDOT explains they are working to improve the highway network, targeting critical traffic pinch points to get rid of congested cars.
In this case, it involves Exit 91, the primary and most heavily-used entrance to the town of Chapin.
"Those changes did come about rather abruptly and they're pretty big changes. The new bridge being implemented is a big deal for our town, a big deal for this area," Thomas Griffin, Chapin police chief said.
Chief Griffin tells News 19 the Chapin Police department made a video of the detours to help educate drivers and visitors.
He explains that even his officers are getting familiar with the changes so they're ready if they need to respond to emergencies in this area.
"Each officer that has been on shift since the change has taken it upon themselves to go up there, make themselves familiar with the businesses, how to access them as such, even when it comes to getting on the interstate and off the interstate," Griffin said.
SCDOT tells News 19 that the bridge demolition work is expected to last a month.
They add that the entire new I-26 interchange is expected to be complete early next year.
According to SCDOT, you can keep up to date with what's happening by clicking here.