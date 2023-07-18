Here's what you need to know about traffic construction around Chapin

☀️Good Afternoon Chapin! This will be the last video of the day 🤞. This video is explains the new traffic pattern coming FROM Spring Hill High School heading into the Town of Chapin, South Carolina. 👉You now only have two options at the 4-way stop. You can take a right to Dan Comalander Drive or continue straight towards the NEW overpass. If you continue straight you have a few options, take a right to go I-26 Westbound towards Little Mountain, South Carolina, or continue straight over the new bridge. ⬆️ Continue straight through the light to head towards Chapin High School and Downtown Town of Chapin, South Carolina ⬅️ If you are needing to get on I-26 Eastbound towards City of Columbia SC you need to get in the left hand lane after passing over the new bridge and turn left directing you onto I-26 Eastbound. 🗣️ The area of road with all of the restaurants and businesses (Old Columbia Ave) is a two lane road, so you are still able to access those establishments. Drive safe y’all!