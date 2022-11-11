Local businesses show solidarity with veterans

Members of the American Legion Post 17 say it's heartwarming to see support from the community

CAMDEN, S.C. — Flags are flying in Downtown Camden for Veteran's Day, it's the day we honor veterans from our armed forces and those killed in our country's wars, and many businesses see it as a chance to thank those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

"Today, we are giving veterans a 20% discount, along with active-duty military and all first responders, we donate a portion of our proceeds to Wounded Warrior Project," says Kevin Smith, American Patriot Coffee.

American Patriot Coffee, Sam Kendall's, and Steeplechase are just a few of the shops that are offering discounts to veterans.

Ted Davis and David Fuller are two members of the American Legion who say they appreciate the love and support as well as discounts.

“Being from Kershaw County there is such a deep, rich history, military history in Kershaw County and across South Carolina, I guess when you are raised in that atmosphere and it's embedded in you, you have to respect and you have to love it," adds Davis.

“Like I said I've been to several restaurants and they’ve offered discounts even through the years and different places like that, you know it’s a great appreciation,” says Fuller.