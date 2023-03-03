Camden businesses get ready for large crowds this weekend

It's a big weekend for Camden as the 7th Annual Irish Fest is expected to bring 10,000 people.

CAMDEN, S.C. — Green has filled the streets of Camden, from window decorations to green signs all in celebration of the city's 7th annual Irish Fest..

"We are planning for more than 10,000 people, last year we had 6,700 attend the growth of the event year after year, and we are expecting more than 10,000 people in our 7th year. We have over 45 food trucks and food vendors, and we have over 130 retail and original handcrafted artwork vendors," says Irish Fest director, Rebekah O'Hara.

The town is preparing for the biggest crowd ever for an event that has grown each year and has become quite the lucky charm for local businesses.

"We stocked up on the Guinness for sure, the Jameson all of the Irish alcohols, we are fully staffed, we have a completely full reservation sheet for tonight we still have some availability for tomorrow but we're expecting to be packed," says server at Sam Kendalls, Madison McKim.

Other shops like Camden Jewelers and Books On Broad will keep their doors open while also having a section at the event in hopes of getting lucky and making new customers…

"Events like this give us exposure to people all over South Carolina," says Camden Jewelers, Diana Dennis.

"It gets our name out there, everyone knows we're downtown, we will out there selling Irish coffee both hot and iced," adds Books On Broad's, Kimberly McCathern.

Camden Police Department adds they will not be closing lanes but will be doing lane reduction to help get pedestrians across the street, they also ask those attending to not drive if they drink but rather to find alternative methods like rideshare services.

Tickets are available at the gate, it's $15 dollars for adults, $5 for ages 2-12, and free for those younger.