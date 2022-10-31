One Camden resident fills her yard with skeletons and ghosts, letting those come visit for free

Danielle Eichenberg turns her front yard into a halloween maze full of lights, and special effects

CAMDEN, S.C. — Over thirty strands of lights, dozens of blow-up ghosts, and even a cemetery fill the yard of 121 Green Ivy Court in Camden.

"I love the holidays, every year I add just a little bit more and a little bit more, it just kinda grew, our yard in Deleware," says Danielle Eichenberg, who has turned her front yard into a Halloween spooktacular for those in the community. "I had so much stuff and we had a very long yard so you couldn't see it all, so we decided to make a path through the yard so that you could actually see all the things through the yard,"

It's a hobby she says she loves and looks forward to every year.

"I just want them to enjoy it, to see different things for the kids to go laughing at it, having fun with it, they love zombie's heads, I have a spider that's head moves that can scare a little bit, but it's not scary because I want the kids to enjoy it," she adds.

She says as years go on the spirit and designs for Halloween on neighbors' homes have begun to vanish and she wants to keep it alive.

"I enjoy it a lot and I know there are other people that do, and especially at Halloween I know there are not a lot of people who do decorations or even trick or treating anymore and I want to keep it up so I just keep doing it and get people out here, and they can see it and enjoy it too," she adds.

"Everybody loves it, the kids will come and I've seen a couple of them come through here 2-3-4 times before they'll leave, and even the adults I've had just adults out here enjoying it because it's something fun to do," says Eichenberg.