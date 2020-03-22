LEXINGTON, S.C. — As we go through these unprecedented times, its easy to feel sad, or scared, or just down.

One Lexington family is doing what they can to help their community feel a little brighter.

“A bad sickness is going around and we wanted to make people feel happier,” 9-year-old Ryan Leaphart told News19.

“I saw the idea on Facebook to put Christmas lights up and so we decided that we were going to go for it," mom Sarah Leaphart says, "Our goal was to bring joy to people who might be feeling stressful or might be feeling really down about everything that’s going on- we hope that when they drive by our house that they get a little smile or a little laugh or even if they just think ‘that’s ridiculous’ and ‘those people are crazy,’ then that’s ok too! Just something to distract people from the heaviness that we’re all feeling right now.”

The Leaphart family.

Sarah Leaphart

Ryan, 9, and Olivia, 7, took a break from their school work and got a lesson in positivity, "They absolutely loved it," Sarah says of the kids, "they were so excited and seeing them joyful about something was really fun."

Sarah says they hope other people see their effort and join in to spread joy.

If you are doing something creative to stay positive during these times- let WLTX know!

