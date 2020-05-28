COLUMBIA, S.C. — On the road known as Killian Loop, in Northeast Columbia, residents say the

normal road can flood if inches of rain fall in the area.

One resident says part of the problem is runoff. With a creek on both sides it easily overflows, leaving the water no where to go but to stay on the road. But the water also collects on nearby roads as well.

"When this road floods it basically locks down EMS, any fire departments that need to assist us for any kind of medical attention we need or any situation that arises and we’ve been dealing with this exact situation for years" says resident David Strother.

"Kind of makes you feel helpless," says Larry Lowman, a neighbor who has lived in the area his entire life, "I’m 71 and my next door neighbor isr 82 and everyone is concerned if we have to get an ambulance in here you can’t."

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) is responsible for Killian Loop.

When asked about possible repairs to the road to stop the flooding the answer was, "Our response has always been the same when it comes to storm water management," said Tony Magwood, SCDOT Resident Maintenance engineer, "If an area where roadways cross creeks, bridges and that’s all over the state and of course there are everything from culverts to pipes to bridges those areas are extremely important to us and we take care of the responsibility to make sure they are repaired in short order and we will continue to do."

SCDOT engineers engineers have been out in the area assessing the roadway, in the past several days and when WLTX reached out for a comment or when roadwork might begin to solve the problem, no answer was provided.