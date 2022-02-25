Little Free Library now open in Orangeburg

Community organizers say now the magic of reading will be accessible to children who may not have access to the Orangeburg County Library.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A new free library is now accessible in the City of Orangeburg. A mission to promote literacy in the city is what brought it to life.

The library opened on Monday and was made possible by Save the Children and community partners at St. Matthews United Methodist Church. According to community organizers, this is the first free library in the city.

“We felt like with COVID and virtual learning, that there has been a disconnect between the magic that holding a book brings to a child," said church member Sheryl King.

King says now the magic of reading will be accessible to more children across Orangeburg, especially for those who may not have access to the Orangeburg County Library.

It’s not always easy for children in this area to get there with parents working, busy schedules, it’s just so difficult. And we wanted to make it easy," said King.

She says that the free library will be easily accessible to the local apartment complexes and elementary schools.

The library is located outside St. Andrews United Methodist Church in Orangeburg. The books are for children up to a sixth grade reading level and are being replenished by Save the Children.