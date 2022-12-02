Local artist transforms wood into kitchen utensils for Holiday Market

For those interested in his art and more have until December 11th to check it out

CAMDEN, S.C. — The Kershaw County Arts Center has kicked off its annual Holiday Market, featuring over 20 artists from across the Midlands who are showcasing their crafts.

One of those artists is E.J. Ham, who transforms wood into kitchen items.

"A hobby it started off as, then from that, I started carving fish, and then shore birds, and then I started doing the kitchen utensils, about 7-8 years ago," Ham said. "I love working in exotic woods."

"I get a lot of stuff from Africa, some from Venezuela, and some of the exotic woods you end up finding around here," Ham said. "I look for stuff that nobody wants ... cracks, holes I can full up with turquoise annular. I'm always looking for character in wood, plain wood isn't gonna do it."

Behold the bounty of woodworker and master craftsmen E.J. Hamm. Hamm started with clay and experimented with jewelry... Posted by Arts Center of Kershaw County on Thursday, December 1, 2022

After the wood is gathered, Ham uses a drill, hammer, and vision to transform it into something he believes people will love.

"I've been doing this so long, I can almost tell what they are going to gravitate to ... what shape, what color, and it's kinda fun to do," Ham said.

Now, his final products are on display at the Arts Center.