Sumter Holiday Market supports shopping local this season

The 6th annual Sumter Holiday Market brought over 100 vendors and hundreds of shoppers to the University of South Carolina Sumter's campus.

Example video title will go here for this video

SUMTER, S.C. — Hundreds of people decided to support local this holiday season at the 6th annual Sumter Holiday Market. Food and craft vendors like Rodney South gathered at the University of South Carolina Sumter on Friday for the event.

"Oh it’s great!" South exclaimed. "If you look around, almost every one of these are small businesses that are here."

South came to Sumter from Lugoff for the annual market. Other vendors like Courtney Tomlin with Court's Cup Boutique live in Sumter.

"Supporting small businesses really means a lot to our families," Tomlin shared. "Especially military spouses, we can’t really...our flexibility kind of is a little different than most people’s and being able to come out here and the locals support us…it means a lot."

Marie Dorr knew this was the case when she started the market.

"If you support local, you’re actually supporting their family," Dorr said. "So whatever they made or make, then you know that money is going into their pocket, it pays their bills, you know, that’s them. And they put their time into whatever you buy from them."

Since the market began, it’s grown. What started off as just 10 vendors has turned in to around 40 vendors that come to USC Sumter each Friday. This holiday market, however, is the biggest turnout.

"A lot of people come and check it out and learn just what’s in our communities," shopper Mildred Tietjen explained. "A lot of people don’t know these different people have these different things."

Visitors are traveling from all over, Dorr tells me.

"From Manning, down from the lake, down at Santee, some from Columbia, Rembert," Dorr shared. "They’re coming from all over."

According to Margie Ballard-Mack, the trip is worth it.

"It’s worth it," Ballard-Mack said. "It’s worth it to travel here and see what you’ll find."