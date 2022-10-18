Sumter American Legion Fair celebrates 106 years

The Sumter American Legion Fair runs from Oct. 18 - 23 on the fairgrounds by the Sumter County Civic Center. Admission is $5 for people over six-years-old.

Example video title will go here for this video

SUMTER, S.C. — While the South Carolina State Fair is happening in Columbia, over in Sumter the county fair is kicking off. This is the 106th year of the Sumter American Legion Fair, hosted for Sumter, Lee, Kershaw and Clarendon Counties.

"We are the hometown feel for a county fair," said Fair Manager Peter St. Onge.

That's what he loves about it, and why he's been involved in planning it for the past decade.

"Being a military member coming into the community, I'm not so familiar with that as a kid growing up with what it’s been like, but knowing where I see the families that come here, that say ‘We've always been coming to the potato house. We’re glad it’s there. I've been here since I was a little kid," he reflected. "Knowing that you see the next generation of kids coming it's just…that's why we do it."

With 30 rides, food vendors, flower shows and art exhibitions, entertainment and lots of animals, about 25,000 people come over the six day fair. Teddy Gross is a vendor with CS Concession who has come all the way from West Virginia to sell funnel cakes at the Sumter fair for nearly 20 years.

"You see friends and you meet like a small family. It's a lot of people we know here in town who we've known for a lot of years," Gross shared. "I love the people. It just gives you energy."

For Sumter, Lee, Kershaw, and Clarendon County residents, this fair is a little closer to home than the State Fair in Columbia.

"It's a little bit smaller scale than the State Fair, but same quality," St. Onge explained. "Sometimes people don't like the huge crowds or the long lines and they come here."

And it’s only $5 for tickets.

"It's a family thing, you know?" St. Onge said about the price. "Spend your money on the vendors. We’ll make up in volume."