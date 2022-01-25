Kershaw County prepares for growth in the county

Goals include examining economics, education, land use, health, culture and infrastructure.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Kershaw County has a blueprint for the future of the county. Vision Kershaw 2030 outlines goals for the area in the coming years.

"It was picked as 2030 to be far enough out to be a stretch goal, to be difficult, but close enough to be something to adopt resources and achieve it," said Kershaw County Council Chair Julian Burns.

Development of the plan started back in 2016 when the county asked over six hundred residents to take a survey about the community's strengths, weaknesses and changes wanted.

Some changes have already been accomplished from 2016 to 2022.

"500 new jobs have come, the growth is high, the school system is producing a good product and the crime rates are low," said Burns.

Goals include examining economics, education, land use, health, culture and infrastructure.

Kershaw County Superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins said they are examining how to prepare for the growth of the county and what that looks like in their schools. Robbins said there is a potential site for a new school, but thankfully with the 2030 goal, it's eight years away so it allows them to be proactive instead of reactive.

Kershaw County resident Latonya Wilson, who has four kids in school now, said she believes it's important to have a plan for growth in education.

The plan also focuses on economic development in the area and continuing to work on crime to help it remain at a low.

The newest version of the plan was revised in the Summer of 2021 following more residential feedback.