New dog park opens in Lugoff this weekend

LUGOFF, S.C. — On Tuesday, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for a new dog park in Lugoff.

The new Bark Park, located off of Highway One, was made possible by the Mason Family.

Kershaw Council Member Ben Connell said the Mason Family donated the 3 acres to the county, which allows citizens to not have any tax dollars or capital costs associated with the new park.

Connell says it has taken almost two years to complete the project due to supply chain issues that delayed the project.

The park features see-saws, a selection of toys, and a fire hydrant that sprays mist, as well as room to run.

A key fob, which available to Bark Park members, is required to open the gates and access different sides of the park.

The official grand opening will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to Noon at the park on 11 E. Ford Lane in Lugoff. Vaccines and microchipping will be available at the event.

Gates will be open from 10 am until 12 noon on Saturday for everyone to see the park and the available amenities. At noon, the gates will be closed and only members will have access until the Park is closed for the day.

Memberships are available for county and non-county residents. County Residents is $40 annually and Non-County Residents is $50 annually.

To join, you must provide proof of rabies vaccination, DHLPPV, canine bordetella vaccination, parvo vaccination and spaying or neutering. A history of no biting or aggressive behavior is expected as well.