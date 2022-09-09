Lugoff shooting leaves one dead; suspect on the run

Anyone with information can call the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office or, alternatively, Midlands Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Friday afternoon in Lugoff.

According to a spokesperson for the sheriff, the shooting happened at the Hallmark at Truesdell Apartments which is about a half mile north of Ridgeway Road.

Deputies responded just before 5 p.m. to the shooting and arrived to find one person dead but said the suspect in the incident had already left the scene.

The sheriff's office said the suspect is believed to be a Black man in his mid 30ds who is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and 140 pounds. Investigators believe he may be driving a 2009 Nissan Maxima.

The sheriff's office didn't provide any additional information about the suspect, the victim, or the motive for the deadly act. Investigators expect to release additional details as they become available.